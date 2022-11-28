Sinanan: ‘Aged’ infrastructure a factor in flooding

News

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. File photo/Jeff Mayers

MINISTER of Works and Transport has said “aged infrastructure” contributes to the type of flooding seen in recent years. This, he said, is something the government is working on improving.

He was responding to questions at a virtual press conference on Monday.

Asked about government’s efforts to mitigate flooding, he said Trinidad and Tobago is currently “at the height” of the rainy season, so flooding should not be a surprise.

“The areas that normally will pond water are areas (where) you would expect flooding. Unfortunately, we have taken up most of these low-lying areas and converted them to residential, commercial areas…”

He said rainfall is increasing annually, and flooding isn’t unique to TT.

“This is is a phenomenon that the world is trying to cope with.”

He said most of the country’s infrastructure was built “for a certain amount of rainfall. Right now we are exceeding that every year.”

He said government will improve this “to plan for not only what is happening now but what we can expect in the future.”

He reminded the public of the government’s national drainage plan, which includes doing several studies.