Sidara, 11, determined to walk into SEA exam room in March

DETERMINED: Cancer patient Sidara Akalloo,11, is determined to sit SEA in March. –

WHEN school reopens on Monday, Sidara Akalloo will not be among her standard five classmates at Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School.

That’s because nine months ago, Sidara, 11, lost the use of her legs because of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

However, she is determined to walk into the examination room to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams in March.

Chemotherapy damaged nerves in her feet, leaving her immobile for the past seven months. She also suffered two bouts of pancreatitis and pneumonia.

For about six weeks, she did not know her name, one of the side effect of chemo. Her academic preparation was short circuited and her grades descended.

With the help of teachers, doctors and nurses at the Just Because Foundation (JBF) ward at the Mt Hope Children’s Hospital, she is now learning to stand on her own two feet and ace her studies.

Creeping, crawling and held steadfastly by the strong and supportive hands of her parents, school teachers David Akalloo and Sumatee Ramdath-Akalloo, slowly, but surely, Sidara is getting there.

She is preparing online for the exams which she hopes will transition her to her first-choice of Naparima Girls’ High School.

“I am determined to write SEA. I am not going to let my sickness defeat me.”

She said while lying idle at the hospital thinking about all the bad things that could happen, she decided to write, draw, do animation and resume her studies for SEA.

For her, studying has been therapeutic.

“Studying really distracted from bad thoughts,” she said.

Her desire is also to be an animator. Her animations are featured on her TicTok account, earning her 17.5 followers. Her handle is syrinsid.

“I am trying my best. I am walking a little better, but I have faith I will be able to walk into the exam room and do my best.”

Her mother, a dean at Rio Claro West Secondary, said they are encouraged by her fighting spirit and are giving full support to her effort.

“I am not sure that (walking to write her exams) would happen, I am not sure you could call what she is doing walking. She has to have something to hold on to, she can’t balance on her own. But you know something, she is never without a smile.

“We could put her in a wheelchair, but she is not an invalid. I believe she will walk again and until then, I will carry her.”

She said quitting has never been an option for Sidara.

“I have faith that she will be able to achieve her goal,” she said.