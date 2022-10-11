Siblings escape death after Gasparillo home set on fire

News

File photo/Marvin Hamilton

A 21-year-old woman and her 11-year-old brother narrowly escaped being burned alive at their Dalloo Village, Gasparillo home on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that the siblings were rescued by neighbours who saw them jumping through a broken window to escape the flames. The woman was bleeding from a chop wound to her hand.

Neighbours used a garden hose to extinguish the blaze, saving the majority of the property from ruin.

Police were alerted and a report was made to the Gasparillo police, who have since detained a relative for questioning.

The 21 year old reportedly told the police that she was in her bedroom when the suspect chopped her and then doused her with gasoline. Her brother was also in the bedroom.

The suspect allegedly locked the siblings inside the room and set the house on fire.

The siblings were treated for their injuries.

Gasparillo police are continuing investigations.