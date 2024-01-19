Shots fired at missing prison officer’s coworker’s home

News

Missing prison officer Alexander Johnson –

A prison officer’s home in Sangre Grande was shot at on Thursday. No one was injured.

Reports say the unidentified officer works at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC) in Arima.

Sangre Grande police are investigating.

On Wednesday, another officer attached to the centre was reported missing. Alexander Johnson, 35, left his home in Barrackpore on Wednesday morning and did not turn up for work that night, when he was rostered for duty. Johnson did call his workplace to say he would be absent.

His wife reported him missing and said she last saw him leaving their Cumuto Road North home around 9.30 am, casually dressed in black shorts and a brown jersey. He left his wallet, wedding ring, keys to his Nissan Tiida and his cellphone.