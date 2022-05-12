Shot WASA employee refuses to help police probe

News

File photo

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) employee who was shot and injured by gunmen on Tuesday has refused to work with police to identify and track down the assailants.

Police told Newsday on Thursday that after being discharged from hospital, the victim told them “I good,” when investigators tried to get information from him to help with the ongoing investigation.

Around 7.30 pm, he was in the carpark at WASA’s Farm Road, St Joseph headquarters when a Nissan Wingroad pulled alongside him and the occupants fired several gunshots.

Estate constables who saw the incident shot at the gunmen, who escaped. Police later found the car used in the shooting, which had been abandoned in Curepe.

The wounded employee was taken to hospital and discharged on Wednesday.