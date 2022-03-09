Shot Tabaquite businessman, woman on the mend

News

File photo

A gunman who ambushed and shot a businessman and a woman in Tabaquite almost three weeks ago was still on the loose up to Wednesday.

Frank Moore, the owner of a spiritual shop in Couva, was shot five times. A female worker, 45, was shot once. The shooting happened around 9 pm on February 25 near the Tabaquite Secondary School, a forested area in.

Moore was driving towards his home, with the woman, one of his staff, in the front seat. The gunman started shooting at Moore’s van, hitting both occupants. The gunman then ran off.

The two victims. who live in the area. were hospitalised and later discharged.

Newsday spoke briefly with Moore on Wednesday,

“I would not wish this on my worst enemy. My two hands are damaged, I got shot four times in one hand and once in the other. Doctors removed the bullets and stitched the hands.

“The woman was shot in one of her feet,” Moore said.

He said the tight-knit community does not usually have such issues. He believes the shooting might have been a case of mistaken identity, and he and his co-worker were not the intended target. He also believes the shooter might not be from the area.

Moore added, “It seems we were at the wrong place at the wrong time. I can say that I was not the target.”

Anyone with information can call Brasso police 636 -9914 or any other police station. People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.