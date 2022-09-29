Shot security guard’s family plans prayer vigil

News

Crime Scene Unit investigators gather evidence outside Pennywise Super Centre, La Romaine on Monday. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Relatives of Peola Baptiste are planning a prayer vigil on Saturday at the spot where she and two of her colleagues were shot.

Baptiste, a security guard, was shot in the head during a deadly robbery in La Romaine last week.

Baptiste’s daughter Dianna Wellington told Newsday the prayer vigil will begin at 7 pm at the Pennywise Super Centre.

Baptiste is the lone survivor of the attempted robbery, which ended with six people – two of her colleagues and four bandits – dead.

On September 19, her colleagues Jeffrey Peters, 51 and Jerry “Bat” Stuart, 49 were killed when they were ambushed while transporting money collected from several businesses on the Pennywise compound.

Police later killed four of the men involved. They were identified as Greg Dodough, Deaundre Montrose and brothers Kyle and Keyon Ramdhan.

Four others –Christopher Noreiga, 24, Brent Walcott, 23, Rennico Khan, 32 and Rennico Khan, 32 – were charged with firearm offences arising out of the incident.

Noreiga and Walcott, both of Ballantyne Street, Five Rivers, Arouca, were charged with trafficking in firearms and possession of ammunition. Khan, of Midas Lane, Corinth Hill Extension, Ste Madeleine, and Mc Sween of Union Hall, San Fernando, were charged with possession of arms and ammunition.

Khan was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Baptiste, 57, had emergency surgery on September 20 after having a stroke. She has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex since she was shot. When she was first taken to the hospital, Baptiste was listed as critical but on Thursday Wellington said she is now stable.

Baptiste remains in ICU and is “progressing each day,” Wellington said.