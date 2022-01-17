Shot Mayaro woman still hospitalised, son, 15, discharged

Dianna Dhanassar, the Mayaro mother of four who recently survived being shot, remained hospitalised up to Monday.

“She is coming along slowly but surely. Doctors said she was responding to her medication, so that is a good sign,” a relative told Newsday on Monday.

Dhanassar, 38, her son Jacob Ali Bocas, 15, and Jacob’s cousin Ryan Heeralal, 29, were shot at the family’s home on January 9.

Heeralal, a gardener, died in the gallery, while the mother and son were wounded.

Heeralal, also called Not Nice and Rupert, was Dhanassar’s husband’s nephew.

Dhanassar and her son were taken to hospital. Dhanassar was unaware of the death and that her son was wounded as relatives are waiting to give her the news once her condition improves.

The relative added, “Jacob was discharged on Saturday. The family is trying to cope with everything. The last child (a three-year-old boy) keeps asking for her.”

The shooting happened at about 11.20 pm on January 9.

Dhanassar tried to open the front door to see what was happening outside, but gunmen opened fire at the wooden door, hitting her and her son who was behind her.

Funeral arrangements for Heeralal are still being finalised.

No one has been arrested, and Mayaro and Homicide Bureau Region II police are investigating.

