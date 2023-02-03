Shot man not told son, son-in-law murdered

News

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

THE only survivor in a shooting incident in Rio Claro which left a man and his brother-in-law dead on Wednesday, was up to Friday afternoon still unaware of the deaths.

James Francis, 48, was still warded at San Fernando General Hospital on Friday.

A close relative told Newsday that doctors advised the victim’s family not to break the news to him as yet as they fear his condition could worsen.

Francis’ son Kendell Francis, 18, and son-in-law Marlon Clarke, 28, were both shot dead on Wednesday.

“We have not told James as yet. He has been asking for them, but he thinks they are in another ward at the hospital,” the relative said.

Kendell lived with his father and other relatives at Cuche Trace, Rio Claro. Clarke, who was a technician, lived at Enid Village, Rio Claro.

The shooting happened at Oliver Trace Village, Cuche Village, at around 2.30 pm when James, his son and son-in-law were returning to their homes from a hunting trip.

Francis saw the suspect, who owed his wife, a shopkeeper, $200.

Francis stopped his vehicle to enquire about money.

An argument ensued and the suspect reportedly slapped James. The two occupants went to help Francis, and all three were shot. Clarke and Kendell collapsed and died at the scene.

James who also suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to the Rio Claro Health Facility and later transferred to the general hospital.

The suspect was still in hiding up to press time. He has been described as armed and dangerous. “No one in the community has seen him since,” the relative said.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) police are leading investigations.