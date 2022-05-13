Shot man dies in Four Roads police station car park

A 22-YEAR-OLD man who was shot while driving to the West Shore Medical Centre in Cocorite died of his injuries shortly after driving to the Four Roads police station and parking in the station’s car park on Thursday.

Police said Adisa Henry was driving a white Nissan B13 at around 5.30 pm when gunmen shot at him.

Another man and a woman, who were both in Henry’s car, were also shot and injured.

Sources said the badly wounded Henry drove to the Four Roads police station, where he died in the car park.

Police secured the area and took the wounded passengers to hospital, where they were treated and remain warded.

Henry’s body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James for autopsy.

No motive has been given for the shooting and detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) are continuing enquiries.

