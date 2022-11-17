Shopkeeper shot dead in Curepe

News

A 39-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead at his Curepe businessplace on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Makesi Le Maite was at his shop on Jackson Street, at around 12.10 pm when he was shot by a gunman who ran away.

Residents saw Le Maite stumble out of the shop bleeding from a wound to his chest.

An ambulance was called and Le Maite was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, where he was declared dead.

Police from the North Central Task Force visited the scene with investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) and found one spent shell.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are expected to view security-camera footage of the murder.