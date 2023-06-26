Shopkeeper held for having cocaine, ganja

News

The police seized 80 grammes of cocaine from a Palo Seco shopkeeper on Saturday. –

A labourer from Palo Seco is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Monday, charged with having cocaine and marijuana.

On Saturday, WPC Downing charged Odis Taylor, 30, of Beach Road with the offences.

A police statement on Sunday said South Western Division Task Force police were on exercise along Guapo Main Road in Fyzabad, where they saw a shopkeeper “moving questionably.”

The police seized 320 grammes of marijuana from a Palo Seco shopkeeper on Saturday. – TTPS

The police entered the premises, identified themselves, and told him of their suspicions.

The police searched the premises and allegedly discovered a blue and white toilet-paper wrapping containing four transparent plastic bags of cocaine, which weighed 80 grammes.

Further checks revealed a quantity of marijuana that weighed 320 grammes.