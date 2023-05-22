Shootings, robbery disrupt Harvest celebrations

News

File photo/David Reid

Tobago police are investigating two shootings during the Golden Lane harvest and a robbery over the weekend.

Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday, Sgt Joseph Jordan gave the updates.

“We have reports that there were two shootings in the area where three persons in total were injured, they would have suffered gunshot wounds. They are currently at the Scarborough General Hospital and this is in two separate incidents.”

The harvest celebration was on Sunday.

Jordan said in the Shirvan Road district, bandits targeted a pizza restaurant.

“We had a robbery at Pizza Boys, where two gun-toting personnel would have accosted the cashier and relieved the establishment of over $2000.”

He said last Friday the police recovered a firearm in the Coral Gardens, Buccoo area.

“That would have been one pistol with 13 rounds. We want to thank the officers of the Shirvan district, the officers in the Tobago division for at least taking one firearm off the ground which would have at least taken us to a total of six firearms off the streets for the year thus far.”

He went further with an appeal to the public.

“We are asking once again for the public to reach out to us and give us that necessary support and if you see something, say something.”

He said there were six fatal accidents for the year, with the most recent claiming the lives of Christian Adams and his wife, Teresa Alleyne-Adams on the Claude Noel Highway.

“Investigations are going on into that and we would ensure that if there is any negligence, they would be dealt with accordingly.”