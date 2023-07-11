Shootings leave 6 injured, 3 dead – Cops: Survivors were ‘collateral damage’

News

The body fo the unidentified shooting victim is removed at Nelson Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ANISTO ALVES –

SHOOTINGS between Monday night and yesterday, have left six people – including a woman and teenager – wounded, and three men dead.

Police said the six survivors were not the intended targets of the gunmen and were instead “collateral damage.”

All of the shootings were linked to war between two rival gangs.

Head of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Snr Supt Rishi Singh confirmed the teen was shot just around noon on Tuesday as gunmen opened fire at another person along Leon Street in Morvant.

He said, “We believe the recent upsurge in shootings and killings between the San Juan, Barataria divisions is stemming from a war between two gangs that, unfortunately, is resulting in collateral damage. They (the shooting survivors) were not the intended targets.”

CRIME SCENE: Crime scene investigators process this area where an unidentified man was found shot in a corridor between two HDC apartment buildings on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ANISTO ALVES –

He added: “There have been several incidents in the recent past where multiple killings were likely to have also been collateral damage. We are seeing an increase in greater recklessness by these perpetrators.”

Police believe the murders on Tuesday were linked to the murder of Keston Alves who was gunned down on Monday inside a clothes store in Aranguez where he worked.

On Tuesday around 7 am, Reynold Anderson Victor, 32, a labourer with Cepep, was standing at the corner of Second Street and Saddle Road in San Juan when a car pulled alongside. Four men jumped out of the car and fired shots at Victor who tried to run off. The gunmen got back in the car which sped off.

When officers arrived, they found Victor lying face down on the road. He was already dead. He lived in Vegas, Second Caledonia, Morvant. Four pedestrians were also seen lying nearby, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to hospital for treatment and one of them, Jellisa Payne, 35, was undergoing emergency surgery up to press time. The other three were said to be in stable condition.

About five hours later, police said, Jeremy McLean was sitting in his car which was parked in front of his Leon Street, Morvant home when a car pulled alongside him and gunmen inside fired at him before speeding off

McLean, a 15-year-old boy and the boy’s father who were also in the car, were all shot. McLean later died while the other two were taken to hospital for treatment.

A relative later told Newsday that McLean was waiting for someone to bring a tank of cooking gas for him when he, the teen and the teen’s father were shot. The teen was shot in his leg. McLean’s relative claimed the shooting was not gang-related.

RIDDLED: Holes caused by bullets are seen on this car whose driver, Jeremy McLean was shot and killed on Leon Street, Morvant on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ANISTO ALVES –

The relative denied that the shooting was gang related. “He (McLean) don’t go anywhere he’s always home. Police just link everything to gang. They always quick to say it is something gang related. In this case it wasn’t gang related.”

Then at 3 pm, police were called to Nelson Street, Port of Spain after a report was made of multiple gunshots being fired. They came across the body of an unidentified man who had been shot in the corridor of the HDC housing units.

Residents told Newsday they did not recognise the man. No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.