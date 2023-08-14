Shoot-out in Marabella

News

File photo-

Southern Division police officers got into a shoot-out with gunmen in Marabella on Friday.

According to reports, PC Ramjattan and officers of the Southern Division Task Force received information that led them to a track off Sooknanan Street to Bayshore Road, Marabella.

They came across two men, both of African descent, holding what appeared to be firearms. When the men saw the police they ran off along the track.

Police gave chase and the men appeared to fire at the officers.

Ramjattan, in accordance with the TTPS use of force policy, returned fire. One of the men stumbled but got up and ran off.

The two men were able to escape but police, after checking the area, found a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver. Police checked further and found three spent .38 special shells.