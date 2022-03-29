Shenseea Shares Sweet Birthday Message For London On Da Track

Shenseea shares a sweet birthday message for London On Da Track as he celebrated his 31st birthday.

From the Super Bowl to a super sweet birthday wish, Shenseea is still going strong with her rumored new beau, London On Da Track. She recently took to Instagram to let the world know that she remembers and celebrates his birthday. The Alpha female made a simple but heartfelt post celebrating London Holmes’ birthday, which was on Sunday, March 27, and though she could have done it privately, there is no sense in hiding her happiness from the world.

The post simply read, “Happy birthday England @Londonondatrack,” with a picture of the platinum-winning producer posing with his head down, wearing a black t-shirt paired with white denim and matching white sneakers and an icy chain.

The two have been rumored to be an item for many months after they were first seen candle shopping in August 2021. Then after being spotted together at the recent Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, fans stood firmly on their beliefs that the pair were an item, although at the time the explanation given was that he was just holding her hand to prevent her from tripping. Well, no one really bought that story, especially as afterward, the two were photographed again still being bosom buddies, and fans believe without a doubt that Shenseea’s Valentine’s Day celebration was curated by none other than London.

Shenseea / IG

What was still then speculation became a lot more with his presence at her Jamaican Alpha album launch party on March 15. If that was not enough evidence of a relationship, when the “Run” singer was on stage addressing the audience at her launch, London On Da Track made a huge public gesture of love and affection as unprompted, he got on stage in front of everyone and gifted her box with an iced-out chain. Grinning from ear to ear, she accepted the lavish gift when London pulled out the chain and placed it on her neck, crowning her his queen. A quick kiss on the cheek was also captured by a fan at the event, and it quickly made its rounds on social media.

Since Shenseea recent post, fans on social media has sounded off on the birthday wishes. Most of her fans wondered if it was not expected for people in a relationship to send greetings to each other.

One fan stated, “A swear some a unnu don’t know what to send in. Birthday greetings to London, England and Birmingham. Anything she want to type. Innu bade from mawning?” while another commented, “Me just waa see what a go gwan when a fi har birthday.”

Other fans now have their eyes peeled to see if she is captured out and about with him in the days to come.