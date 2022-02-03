Shenseea Lands Big Feature On Yo Gotti’s “CM10” Album

Shenseea picked up a big feature on Yo Gotti’s highly anticipated upcoming album, CM10, due on Friday.

The dancehall artiste has been going hard despite the mixed reception she received for her recent song “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, released last month. The Jamaican artist shared on Wednesday that she was recording music for Yo Gotti’s upcoming album CM10 set for release on Friday, February 4, 2022.

A promo video shared by Yo Gotti showed Shenseea in the booth vocalizing while also singing a catchy line, “I’m gon be forever balling yeah,” while he can also be heard rapping. The promo video has been widely shared on social media, with fans of both artists hyping it up.

It’s stiff competition for artists dropping music on February 4 as not only Gotti is releasing new music. Nicki Minaj is preparing to drop her “Do We Have a Problem” single with Lil Baby, while 2 Chainz is releasing his album Dope Don’t Sell Itself.

Despite that, it’s a special release for Yo Gotti as he’s dropping his 11th and final studio album ‘CM10: Free Game’ as he transitions his career from rapper to complete music executive of his CMG label.

As he gets ready to release two albums in one day, Yo Gotti remains defiant telling his fans on Instagram that he is finishing his musical artiste career the same way he started it, with no regrets.

Last year while talking about the project, he said that the album chronicles the trajectory from the streets to label executive.

“This Project was made for a purpose,” Gotti wrote. “It’s Called ‘Free Game’ it’s to give u messages & tell u Da experience of a Young Hustla Dat come from da Hood but ended up in a position no one Expected him to be in, Him being Me.”

The label exec says he is going against what everyone else tells him not to do, drop two album in one day. While we haven’t yet received the full guest list for the project, we now know that Shenseea is a part of the project and we do expect CMG artists like Moneybagg Yo to make an appearance.

Last year, Shenseea and Moneybagg Yo were spotted in the studio freestyling over Biggie Smalls’ 1997 hit “Hypnotize.” She shared the clip in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.’s 46th birthday.

Meanwhile, Shenseea is also gearing up to release her debut album Alpha set for release on March 11. The rapper has teased that the album explores her versatile musical sound and will have something all of her fans will like.