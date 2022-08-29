Shenseea Dons Marc Jacob, Ducks London On Da Track Questions At VMAs

Shenseea gets styled by Marc Jacob and manages to duck questions about her rumored relationship with London On Da Track.

Shenseea stunned at the VMAs red carpet event on Sunday, and while she was willing to talk about her pulling the wigs off her head, the ‘Alpha’ artist was quick to skirt around the issue of whether she and London On The Track were a thing.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, London On Da Track seems to have gotten the first glance at Shenseea and her outfit, and he also appeared proud as he shared a photo of her on his Instagram Stories.

The two are rumored to be involved, although Shenseea fans don’t seem fond of him because of his drama with Summer Walker, his fourth baby momma. There has been no concrete confirmation from either about their rumored relationship as tidbits of their surroundings have been scrutinized over the past year, with fans surmising that they are in the same place. Shenseea previously revealed that she is dating but didn’t say who is the lucky guy.

On Sunday, Shenseea attended the VMAs, where she was nominated for her first VMA for Push Performance Of The Year for “R U That,” featuring 21 Savage.

The Jamaican dancehall artist turned hip hop artist popped out with a black bob styled with a wet hair look and had on a tan-colored long skirt that had attached a metallic blouse that covered the important parts of her chest but left out just enough of her abs and glowing skin.

The outfit was complimented by an oversized sweater of the same color as the skirt and white leather gloves that ended by the elbows. She stopped by the Shaderoom for a quick gaff, where she was asked about peeling her wigs off.

“I’m just very impatient, to be honest, I can’t wait to rip this one off,” she told the host.

Shenseea also quelled the concerns of fans who were worried that peeling off the wig without oiling it or using a glue remover would damage her edges long-term.

“It doesn’t, actually, I’ve been doing this for years, I just started videoing it,” she added.

Meanwhile, when asked, “is London on Da Track your boyfriend?” Shenseea’s gave a ‘big dutty laugh’ as fellow Jamaicans would say.

“Imma answer you next time,” she said. London On Da Track sparked rumors that he and Shenseea were involved after he gifted her first expensive diamond chain at her album launch party in Kingston.

Still, some people are skeptical that it is a ‘PR relationship’ to generate interest in Shenseea’s young career.

Nevertheless, Shenseea continues to make a name for herself on the international scene and is currently working on her forthcoming sophomore album, due next year.