‘Shampoo’ gunned down in Marabella

News

- File photo

A fisherman was found gunned down at the Line at Bayshore, Marabella, on the night of April 6 while visiting a resident.

The victim has been identified as Rennie Daniel Babwah, 37, also known as Shampoo, of Battoo Boulevard, Marabella.

His body was found under a house around 7.05 pm after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

A TT regiment spent shell was among several found at the scene.

The police said around 7.40 pm on April 6, the first responders, PCs Arbuckle and Loutan and WPC Bhagwat, were on mobile patrol in the Marabella district when they got a report of the shooting.

>

The officers found Babwah motionless, lying on his back.

Babwah was earlier seen sitting under the house as he regularly did.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki three-quarter pants. His feet were bare feet.

The DMO, Dr Rajnarinesingh, viewed the body and ordered that it be removed, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The police recovered 32 spent 9 mm casings (14 Tech Lugar, one TTR, 17 CBC Lugar), four projectiles and a live round of 9 mm (Tech Lugar).

Southern Division police, including acting Insp Cuffy, Cpl Modeste and WPC Aguillera visited the scene.

Sgt Smith, PC Henry and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive, and WPC Murren is investigating.