Shamfa, Farley laud successful C’wealth Youth Games

Australia’s Jasmine Rayner defends at the net against Canada in the Commonwealth Youth Games’ women’s beach volleyball final in Black Rock, Thursday. – David Reid

THE Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 was an investment in the country’s young people.

So says Minister of Sport and Community Development and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe as she addressed members of the media at a closing media conference of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Pavilion on Friday.

“Our main aim was to not only showcase our facilities but to ensure that you see the sites and experience the culture both in Trinidad and Tobago, hence we did our very best to engage the Tobago House of Assembly to ensure that the games were held in Trinidad and in Tobago.”

She said as part of the Commonwealth, TT was happy to stage the games in the Year of Youth to develop sports tourism and to bring a greater appreciation for sports.

These sentiments were echoed by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who said all the principles of the games were seen. He said Tobago is happy that it was able to participate and make these investments, noting that through the games Tobago is now richer.

“Because of the Commonwealth Games, we were able to excite a group of young people and excite them to the point that we were able to transform several of our venues for the games and transform them in such a way that our young people can see sport development through these facilities subsequently.”

He thanked the Tobago task force, E-idcot as well as all the volunteers.

CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation Katie Sadleir described the youth games as “amazing.”

“I feel very privileged to be a part of this – you certainly have set the standards for what we’re looking for from a sporting perspective and from a cultural perspective and how you’ve invited everyone from around the world to just feel so welcome – Thank you.”

The youth games began on August 4 with an opening ceremony at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. The Tobago leg of the tournament kicked off on August 5 with beach volleyball at the Courland Beach Sports Facility, Black Rock. Apart from volleyball, the island hosted the triathlon, rugby sevens and the Fast5 netball competitions at various locations.