Shamfa Cudjoe praises Diego Martin residents for ‘strong community spirit’

PAYING ATTENTION: Diego Martin North/East MP Colm IMbert listens during a meeting on the national policy on sustainable community development on Wednesday evening at ther Bagatelle Community Centre. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe heaped praises on Diego Martin residents for maintaining a “strong community spirit,” which she said is not seen as much as it should be throughout the country.

She spoke at a meeting on the national policy on sustainable community development at the Bagatelle Community Centre, Diego Martin, on Wednesday evening.

The ministry’s website describes the policy as a “comprehensive treatment of the issues and strategies relevant to transforming communities in TT and, in particular, treating with key scourges that plague the nation which significantly emanate from marginal communities.

“Targeting the root causes of community dysfunction in a holistic and participatory manner, the (policy) will contribute to addressing issues such as delinquency, crime and gang activities, disorganised families, underachievement, attitudes of hopelessness and dependency, unemployment and underemployment among others.”

She said Diego Martin residents are full of pride, energy and “an appreciation to be out discussing the business of (their) community.

“It’s not something that we experience everywhere,” she said. “So the community spirit is alive and well in Diego Martin.”

She said she sees initiative and responsibility in the action of these residents as they take the development of their communities “very seriously.”

This, she said, is refreshing as “so many places have lost that sense of community (and) that sense of care for each other.”

She praised the residents for having frequent community-building events and exercises, adding that the ministry will continue “leading the charge” to sustainable community development.

She said while the government is responsible for policies and providing infrastructure for such development, residents themselves must remain invested and “maximise the potential and use of the facilities that have been provided..

“It’s all about collaboration and you working together to transform your community.”