Shaggy’s Show In Colombia Canceled For Second Time This Year

Shaggy has issued an unreserved apology to disappointed Colombian fans after two of his shows in the country were canceled.

On Thursday, Shaggy issued an apology on Instagram, noting that he had a show earlier this year which failed to be executed, and the rescheduled show is also canceled. The artist did not outline a reason for the shows being canceled.

“This is the second time there has been a cancellation in Colombia, the 1st was in bogota on March 19 2022… and now in Medellin,” Shaggy wrote in Spanish and English on his IG account.

The artist made it known that the canceled show was not his fault.

“It breaks my heart that I’m not able to perform for my Columbian fans, I had my reservation about accepting this show, but because of my desire to perform in Columbia and the fact that there was already an earlier cancellation I proceeded in good faith. I love Medellin and the Colombian fans and Im deeply sorry for any inconvenience and hope to perform in Colombia in the near future,” the post read.

In the video, Shaggy said that he was scheduled to perform in Medellin on Thursday night (December 8) and that he had “reservations” about taking the gig. However, the artist said he still tried to honor the booking but couldn’t perform for fans.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, I’ve only cancelled five shows in my life, and two of them were in Colombia. I’m very very sorry…I hope we can get it together,” Shaggy said.

Fans from Colombia also shared their disappointment that Shaggy isn’t performing. “This is heartbreaking. we was waiting for you today, that’s not fair with your fans,” one person wrote on Instagram. “I want my money,” another wrote.

Shaggy was slated to perform in Colombia back in March at Jamming Festival in Ibague. It’s unclear if his December 8 gig is the rescheduled event.