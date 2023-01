The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Several new Fiscal Measures will be implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines aimed at modestly increasing the revenue and the take home pay of workers.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves announced the fiscal measures while delivering the Budget Address in Parliament yesterday.

