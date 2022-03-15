Seven appear in Scarborough Court on narcotics, robbery charges

News

Joel Ciprani – TTPS

Seven people have appeared in the Scarborough Magistrates Court, Tobago, to answer several charges, ranging from robbery and narcotics possession to assaulting police officers and other offences.

They were arrested between March 8 and 13, during a police operation called Hold It Down.

Norman Snagg – TTPS

A media release issued by the police Tobago Division on Monday said Nicholas Bovell, 22, of Friendsfield, Calder Hall, was granted bail of $100,000 after he was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation.

He reportedly robbed an employee of God Care Pleasure Home, Rockley Vale, Scarborough and a pedestrian in the Grafton area.

Josiah Baptiste – TTPS

As a condition of his bail he was put under a daily curfew from 8,30pm-5am and is to report to the Scarborough Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. He is expected to reappear in court on March 17.

Damien Baptiste, 29, of Main Road, Whim, was arrested and charged for breaking into the Watering Pub Play Whe booth. He reportedly stole $7,500.

Baptiste was remanded in custody and is due to reappear on April 9.

Adell Lyons – TTPS

Stephen Burgess, 37, of Darrel Spring, was granted bail with surety of $40,000 or a cash alternative of $5,000 after being arrested and charged for housebreaking and larceny in the Darrel Spring/Scarborough area. He will reappear on April 8.

Nicholas Bovell – TTPS

Also granted bail, of $20,000, was Adel Lyons, 46, of Phase Two, Calder Hall. He was arrested for obscene language, assaulting police and resisting arrest. Lyons is also expected to reappear on April 8.

Joel Cipriani, 35, of Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, was denied bail when he appeared in court charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana. He was remanded in custody until March 18.

Damien Baptiste – TTPS

Norman Snaggs, 63, of Sou Sou Lands, was arrested and charged for possession of cocaine. He was granted his own bail of $30,000 and will reappear in the court on April 29.

Josiah Baptiste, of Bagatelle Number Two, Scarborough, and San Fernando, was arrested and charged for driving without a driver’s permit.

Stephen Burgess – TTPS

Seven people were also arrested for outstanding maintenance warrants.