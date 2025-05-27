SEPoSS students: We feel like we’re in a jail
As school and Government officials move to take stricter approaches to school violence, at least three South East Port-of-Spain Secondary School (SEPoSS) students want those in authority to stop playing “politics” with the school’s future and think about the children.
Speaking with Guardian Media outside the Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain school yesterday, the male students who all hail from the Laventille, sadly agreed that the school was like a prison to them.
One boy said, “It is built like a jail, with no green spaces or recreational facilities to kick a ball, run or just relax.”
While another student said that while the structure issues do not excuse the behaviour or justify the aggression being displayed by some students, he asked, “How do you expect people to behave when they have to stay cooped up in the classroom at break and lunchtime until you leave?”
He said students were forced to stay in their classrooms for the duration of the school day, only being able to play basketball or football in the school’s corridors, despite the fact that the space was small and unaccommodating.
The Form Six students, who wrote the CSEC Maths and Management of Business exams yesterday, said the school violence being displayed earlier this week and in the last year or so, was a result of the “culture” that pervades the school.
One of them accused the school’s management of failing to take action to address previous attacks in and out of the school.
“Nothing has ever really been done towards the behaviour of the students they know are the perpetrators,” he claimed.
His classmate and friend added, “I agree with what was said. The environment has a lot to do with it, as well as show how the children were raised.”
Saddened by the level of brutality displayed in the latest incident of school violence, the third boy said, “I feel everything start with the school itself because these same people are always fighting and nothing happens to them.
“They might get a two-day suspension and when they come back the next day, they doing the same thing over and over. They breaking the same rules, coming back to school and not going back to classes ... just doing the same thing over and over.”
Acknowledging each child had a right to an education, the boys said it should not come at the expense of the physical well-being and health of others.
The boys said the authorities needed to seriously consider just how the almost 900-strong student population was being short-changed by the lack of a green space and/or recreational facilities. They called on school officials to “step up” and do right by their charges, as they said there would be no change in behavioural patterns going forward.
The lone female student who spoke with Guardian Media, sympathised with the 17-year-old victim who had been attacked and brutalised, saying, “I can’t imagine fighting as a young woman.”
The four students, who will be graduating from SePoSS later this year, strongly believe if serious interventions are not introduced now—the school’s Form Six population will become non-existent.
—Anna-Lisa Paul