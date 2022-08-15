Sentencing of four Trinidadians charged in Grenada set for Wednesday

News

Anderson Peters

Four of five crew members of the Harbour Master boat pleaded guilty on Monday before Grenada’s chief magistrate Teddy St Louis.

The Trinidadians were charged with offences arising from Wednesday’s brawl onboard the boat involving world double javelin champion Anderson Peters.

John Alexander, 55, a deckhand from Arima; Mikhail John, 35, a sailor of San Juan; captain Noel Cooper, 42; and Sheon Jack, 28, a sailor from Cocorite, pleaded guilty in the St George’s Magistrate Court.

They were charged with one count each of grievous harm against Peters and harm to his brother Kiddon Peters.

Several Grenada media outlets, including The New Today and Now Grenada, reported that the magistrate ordered the accused men to remain in custody until Wednesday, when they are expected to return to court for sentencing.

Lance Wiggins, 45, a sailor from Cocorite, was charged with the same offences but pleaded not guilty and was allowed to leave the court.

The decision came after video footage showed insufficient evidence to convict him.

Another man, policeman Abiola Benjamin, 40, of Maraval, was also initially arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault. But state prosecutors dropped the charges against him before the case went to court.

Benjamin was the cruise operations manager on the vessel.

The New Today reported that video footage showed he was trying to separate the men in the scuffle.

Peters, a sporting icon in Grenada, was allegedly thrown overboard from the Harbour Master, a party boat owned by Trinidadian businessman Adrian Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Peters and his brother also attended the hearing.