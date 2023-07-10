Sentencing for Trini mom’s killer set for August

News

Sheldon Alleyne (second from left), father of Kiara Alleyne, stands with the legal team that represented his daughter. –

THE man found guilty of killing TT national Kiara Alleyne in the US will be sentenced on August 4.

Alleyne’s family confirmed this to Newsday.

Alleyne, 20, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Deangelo Clark in Ocala, Florida, in 2019.

She was originally from Point Fortin and was the mother of one.

On Friday, Clark was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted arson of a dwelling or structure.

Family and friends said then that they felt justice has been done.

Allyene’s father, Sheldon Alleyne, told Newsday the sentencing is set for 1.30pm. He said up to five family members will be allowed to speak, either in person or via Zoom.

“It’s very hard for the entire family,” he said. “It will never be over, but this (the verdict) created a sense of relief.”

He said being part of the trial was devastating and brought on “a mixture of emotions.”

He said his main focus is on his granddaughter and her well-being.

Clark could face life in prison.