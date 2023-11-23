Senator seeks details on Trinidad and Tobago’s gas supply

News

Opposition Senator Wade Mark –

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark wants details on natural gas to be sourced from Venezuela’s Dragon gas field and on how a part of this country’s gas supply is being processed in the Atlantic LNG plant, according to the order paper for Friday’s 10 am Senate sitting.

He has filed a motion due for debate at the next available private members day asking about the Dragon gas deal, and two questions for oral answer on Friday about TT’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) sub sector.

In his private motion, Mark noted that the US Government has granted a licence allowing TT to develop the Dragon field, entailing a cost of US$100 million to build a 17-kilometre pipeline from the Dragon field in Venezuelan waters to the Hibiscus Platform in TT waters.

The motion urged, “And whereas there are many other issues that remain outstanding in order to bring gas from the Dragon gas field to this country’s shores;

“Be it resolved that the Senate call on the Government to provide a detailed account of its approach to this project involving entities such as Shell, the National Gas Company, Venezuela and the US Government.”

He also urged that the Government provide theSenate with quarterly reports on this “critically significant project.”

Mark posed two questions to Energy Minister Stuart Young for Friday’s Senate sitting.

“In relation to LNG exported from TT, can the minister advise as to the following: what was the total volume of LNG exported in 2022, what percentage of this volume went to Asian markets, and what percentage of this volume went to European markets?”

He asked about the ownership of Atlantic LNG.

“Given the December 2022 announcement on the restructuring of Atlantic LNG, can the minister advise as to the following: what is the National Gas Company’s shareholding in the restructured Atlantic LNG; and when did the new structure of Atlantic LNG take effect?

The Prime Minister told a news briefing on Monday that the Government views gas as a clean fuel, rather than shutting down its hydrocarbon business amid a global environmental debate.

Dr Rowley said the Government had recently improved the public ownership of Atlantic LNG to include stakes in trains two and three, on top of its current ten and 11 per cent stakes respectively in train one (which is now down) and train four.