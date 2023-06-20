Senator Lutchmedial: Single moms, absent dads not synonymous with dysfunctional families

News

DOTING MOM: Opposition Senator and attorney Jayanti Lutchmedial seen in this photo with her daughter Zivah Nandita Seeram. FILE PHOTO –

OPPOSITION Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial traded her political hat for that of guest minister as she took to the pulpit of the Susamachar Presbyterian Church on Sunday morning to deliver a Father’s Day sermon.

In her message, Lutchmedial called on good earthly fathers to teach their sons to treat women as equals. She also debunked the narrative of “single mothers” and “absent fathers” being synonymous with dysfunctional families.

“As fathers, leaders in society and church, think about the number of social issues we can solve if fathers could teach young men to view women as equals, treat them with respect, and quench their thirst for knowledge by making education and career opportunities available to them.

However, she acknowledged that many persons lose or don’t have that connection to a father.

“Our heavenly father teaches us how to be good earthly fathers, and good earthly fathers could help battle the scourge of crime and gender based violence misogyny and prejudice which still afflicts our society”.

She said she often feels wearied by the repetition of catch phrases like “absent fathers” and “single mothers,” which becomes the most talked about topic around father’s day.

“I believe there is a fundamental misunderstanding of those problems,” she said recalling a statement overheard during a parliamentary sitting that, “too many single mothers in our society” was the cause of crime.

“My colleague next to me nudged me and said jokingly, of course, “you see you are contributing to the crime problem”.

“He was being facetious because that statement in itself was not in my view contextualized properly and demonstrated exactly why we perhaps aren’t succeeding in tacking the root causes of crime.

“Somehow the term “single mother home” has become synonymous with dysfunction.”

She questioned, whether women having children outside of wedlock or divorces were solely to blame for children becoming involved in a life of crime, or if insufficient job opportunities and facilities like flextime which allow parents to be present in their children’s lives, regardless of marital status were contributing factors.

“Is joblessness, poverty and the failures of the social safety net contributing to entire families becoming involved in crime? What about alcoholism, verbal, physical, emotional and psychological abuse within two parent homes?

“What about an education system that excludes children who learn differently and fails to identify and treat with children who have special requirements, leaving these children to fall by the wayside and become easy pickings for gang leaders who can make them feel empowered by putting a gun and easy money into their hands.”

“The problem as I see it, is not really the marital status or living arrangements between fathers and mothers but the presence of the father and father figures and the examples being set.

If societal problems like crime are to be adequately tackled, a societal response and a support from the wider society is necessary so that all father and father figures can be taught, regardless of their religion, how to be good earthly fathers, she submitted.

“As Christians, if we emulate the examples given to us by the bible, not just in the role of a male biological father, but as teachers, church leaders, business people and persons in public office who undoubtedly are “fathers” and “providers” to the nation in a way, then it would redound to the benefit of the community and we could further drive policies rooted in the principles of good fatherhood.”

Acknowledging there is no substitute for a father who is present throughout the ups and downs, victories and defeats of his children, she alluded to some fathers substituting material and financial support for parenting.

“How many fathers claim to be good fathers because they give their children everything they want, and how many are there for the good but try to distance themselves from the bad.”

She said children should have the unwavering confidence that no matter what life brings, their earthly fathers would be there to carry them through.

“We must uplift and support and encourage our fathers as we acknowledge the importance of the role of a father. Even though we praise single mothers, we must not diminish the importance of the role of a father and should not use breakdown as relationships as a reason for fathers playing a less active role in the life of a child.

“You don’t divorce your children if you divorce their father or mother.”