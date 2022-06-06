Senate to debate local government reform

News

THE Senate will continue to debate the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020 when it sits on Tuesday from 10 am.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on May 23.

It proposes several changes to existing pieces of legislation. These will see an extension of the term of office of local government councillors and aldermen from three to four years; corporations will have executive and municipal councils; and it will allow corporations to collect residential land property taxes.

The House last sat on June 3 and was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

There is a virtual joint select committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

At 10.30 am, the Public Accounts Committee will discuss the report of the Auditor General for the 2021 financial year. This committee is chaired by Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo.