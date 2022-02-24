Senate approves motion to censure opposition senators

News

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT –

THE Senate on Tuesday approved a private motion, filed by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, which called for it to censure opposition senators for their conduct during a sitting of the Electoral College on October 21, 2021

The college on that day rejected a motion filed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the appointment of a tribunal to investigate the removal of President Paula-Mae Weekes from office. Persad-Bissessar’s motion was in relation to events that led to the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PSC), and failure to send a merit list of candidates for commissioner of police to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Debate on the motion began in the Senate on November 21, 2021. When the Senate was called upon to vote on the motion, there were muted replies of “yes” and no objections were raised by any of the senators in the Parliament Chamber.

No division (asking individual senators to say whether they voted “yes” or “no”) was called for by any senator.

By definition, censure means the Senate collectively expresses disapproval for the conduct of a senator or senators. The offending senator or senators are allowed to continue with their duties.

In addition to censuring opposition senators for their conduct, the motion also called for the creation of a Senate select committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behaviour for senators.

As he concluded the debate, Vieira said, “Democracy depends on our ability to reason together. We should always avoid lazy and unproductive ways or arguing such as labelling and ad hominem attacks.”

Referring to responses by different opposition senators during the course of the debate, Vieira said Opposition senator Wade Mark was on thin ice with his claims that he (Vieira) was was a director on a board of a state enterprise and received state briefs from the Government. Mark, he continued, used those claims to portray him (Vieira) as a PNM supporter.

On the former, as they are members of the State Enterprises joint select committee, Vieira said Mark is aware he is not a board member on any state enterprise. On the latter, in his professional capacity as an attorney, Vieira said, “I have nothing to hide. I am not in receipt of any state briefs.”

Earlier in the sitting, Opposition senator Damian Lyder accused Vieira of bullying the Opposition.

“All I think is left for Senator Vieira to do now to produce a clear, precise and unequivocal apology to all six members of the Opposition, to the honourable Senate and to the nation, in my opinion, for wasting parliamentary time today.”

Lyder added, “Judgement without justice is bullying.”

After cautioning Lyder a few times during his contribution, Senate President Christine Kangaloo advised him to sit down. She told Lyder the motion was not about Vieira or about the conduct of independent senators.

Temporary Opposition senator Taylor Jowelle De Souza ran afoul of Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas when Kangaloo was not in the chamber.

After rejecting a comment from Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell about the conduct book being written for the UNC, De Souza said government members needed a book “about how to treat their wives and children.”

De Freitas also cautioned De Souza about references she made in her contribution about the Judiciary.

The Senate was adjourned to March 8.