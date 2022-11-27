Semis cancelled, all 30 single bands move to finals

Black Immigrant Daily News

Edinburg 500 Steel Emsemble was the first single pan band to perform for judges at the start of the single pan band preliminaries for Panorama 2023, at its panyard on Lapwing Crescent, Chaguanas, on Friday night. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

All 30 bands scheduled to take part in the National Panorama Single Pan Semi-Finals will now move on to the finals on December 7, Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said.

This is due to the adverse weather and riverine flood alert. The Met Office upgraded the alerts from yellow to orange on Sunday.

In a release on Saturday, Pan Trinbago said because of the national alerts by the Prime Minister about a weather emergency brought on by continuous rainfall, its central executive took the decision then to postpone to event.

The semi-finals was scheduled to take place on November 26 at Arima Velodrome at 4 pm.

Ramsey-Moore said in an interview on Sunday, “The central executive just took the decision to cancel the semi-final round of the single pan and take all 30 bands into the finals on December 7.”

People who purchased tickets will be refunded and are asked to check Pan Trinbago’s social media pages for further information, she said.

Some of the 30 bands moving on to the finals include San Juan East Side Symphony, Chord Masters, Woodbrook Playboyz, La Creole Pan Groove and Scrunters Pan Groove.

