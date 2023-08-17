Security officer dies after being shot in Cunupia robbery

News

A security officer from Telecom Security Services died at Cunupia Health Centre after he was shot by bandits in Chin Chin Road Cunupia while depositing cash in an ATM just before noon on Thursday.

Police have identified the man as Hasely Augustine, 46 of Arima. Reports are Augustine, along with three other security officers, went to an RBC ATM at DS Plaza, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia around 11.30 am.

While they were depositing the cash, five armed men stormed the ATM and attacked them.Police said one of the bandits started struggling with the driver of the security vehicle and several shots were fired.

Augustine was hit and later collapsed on the pavement in front of the building. The bandits escaped in a black Hyundai Ioniq.

That car was later found abandoned at Welcome Road, Cunupia.

Augustine was taken to the Cunupia Health Centre by police around 11.58 am, where he died an hour later while being treated.