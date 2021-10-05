Security-minded design changes in social welfare cheques

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has announced changes in the design of its social welfare cheques, which it says were made in keeping with international standards.

The updated cheques are embedded with special security features, a release from the ministry said, and it is hoped that this will help reduce instances of fraud.

The cheques are used to cover core areas like senior citizens’ pension, public assistance grants, disability assistance grants, disability assistance for children, food support and other social support grants.

Aall merchants, grocers and commercial banks are asked to accept the cheques with the old format with dates on or before October 30, 2021.

The release said the ministry anticipates that with the new cheque system, a more efficient and secure environment will be created to better serve its clients.

For any enquiries or further information, people can call the ministry’s toll-free hotline at 800-1MSD (1673).

