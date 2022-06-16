Security guards shot at central youth centre

News

File photo

Police in the Central Division are investigating an incident where two female security guards were shot and wounded early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the guards were on duty at the Persto Praesto Youth Development and Apprenticeship Centre at La Cuesa Road, Freeport, at around 12.35 am when they saw two men approach the northern side of the building.

The men called out to the guards and shot them before running away.

One guard was shot four times in her left legwhile the other was shot in her buttocks.

Other security guards were called in and took both women to the hospital.

One of the women were discharged while the other remained warded at the hospital up to Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the Central Division visited the scene and are expected to view security camera footage of the incident.

A media release from the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service on Wednesday confirmed the incident happened and noted that they were looking at ways to better secure the facilities for staff and visitors.

The ministry also promised that a thorough police investigation was underway.