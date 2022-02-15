Security guard shoots at car after shoplifter tried to bounce him

News

File photo.

A security guard working at a grocery in Maturita shot at a car after a shoplifter tried to bounce him on Monday morning

Police said the guard saw the owner of the grocery confronting a shoplifter and went over to help.

The shoplifter saw the guard approach him and ran out of the store into a white Nissan AD Wagon.

The guard called for the driver to stop but the shoplifter continued driving towards him.

The guard took out his gun and shot the left front tyre of the car.

The car continued onto the Eastern Main Road towards Orange Flats.

Officers of the Pinto police post were called in and searched the area but could not find the car.

Investigators are looking at security camera footage as part of their enquiries.