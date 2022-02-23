Security guard killed after 5 days on the job in Phillipine

News

Murdered security guard Tojay Anthony Rickett –

Five days after starting work as a security guard with Travtech Security Services, Tojay Anthony Ricketts was shot dead on Wednesday. He was guarding Sawh Medical Associates on SS Erin Road in Phillipine.

Newsday understands the incident happened shortly after 1am.

PCs Ragoonanan, Mitchell, Patrick responded to the scene. A doctor and the property’s landlord were on the premises but did not witness the murder.

Ricketts, 28, who was Jamaican, was staying at a house on Indian Walk in Princes Town.

An employee at Travtech, who did not want to be named, told Newsday preliminary investigations have ruled out robbery as a motive for the murder, given video footage showed the assailants did not try to enter the office Ricketts was guarding.

The employee added, “Based on what we are seeing, they did not take anything from the building and they just came for the security guard. So far they (investigators) are saying it may be a reprisal killing.”

No arrests have been made. The Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) is continuing investigations.