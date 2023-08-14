Security guard, husband arrested on firearm offences

News

Police are looking for a man with the name “Osama” after he was believed to have absconded with a security guard’s service pistol in Princes Town.

According to reports, a female security guard completed her duties at about 6.50 am and picked up by her common-law husband.

At the time she was in possession of a Glock pistol.

When they got to Matilda Junction, she handed the firearm over to him in a red Digicel bag and left his vehicle to go to an appointment in Port of Spain.

The husband, while in his way home, picked up a man and later stopped at Lengua Junction to “play a mark” and left the man in the car.

When he got back to the vehicle, he realised his passenger and the red Digicel bag were gone.

Efforts to locate the passenger were made without success.

A comprehensive search was conducted of the vehicle and the couple’s home however, the firearm was not found. The security officer was arrested on enquires regarding transferring of a firearm and ammunition while her husband was arrested on enquires regarding possession of firearm and ammunition.