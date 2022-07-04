Security guard charged with robbery with violence in San Fernando

News

File photo

A security guard was expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Monday for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking her cell phone without her permission.

WPC Ramcharan of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station charged the man with robbery with violence.

Police said, at 10.30am on Friday Ramcharan and PC Gordon were on mobile patrol and responded to a report of larceny at Coffee Street, San Fernando, near a bookstore.

The officers found the woman, 30, of Marabella, standing and crying in a car park.

She told them she had just been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who works at a supermarket.

It is alleged he placed her in a headlock, took her phone, valued at $700, and left.

The police investigated and later held the suspect with the woman’s phone.