Security guard charged with robbery, illegally transferring gun

File photo

A 47-year-old security guard was arrested and charged with illegally transferring her company-issued pistol as she is believed to have been an accomplice in an El Socorro robbery earlier this month.

Police said the guard was working with deliveryman on a truck on April 4 when she reported that she was confronted by bandits who stole her gun and five rounds of ammunition.

During the robbery the bandits also stole $320,000, a cellphone and a quantity of alcohol.

A report was made and officers of the North Eastern Division gang intelligence unit arrested a 35-year-old Champs Fleurs man for the robbery. A 24-year-old St Joseph man was also held.

Police said further enquiries suggested the security guard may have been part of the robbery and gave her gun to one of the bandits to make it seem more convincing.

The Champs Fleurs man was charged with robbery with aggravation and wasteful employment of police time. He pleaded guilty to wasteful employment of police time and was fined $3000.

He was granted $150,000 bail with surety, while the security guard was charged with illegally transferring a firearm and ammunition and granted $300,000 bail with surety.

Both were instructed to report to the St Joseph police station on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 6 am and 6 pm.

The St Joseph man was charged with robbery with aggravation.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman with field operations from Insp Bharath, acting Sgt Mitchell and Cpls Dhill and Gordon.