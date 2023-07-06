Security guard, 24, dies after being shot in taxi

News

A 24-year-old security guard was killed on Wednesday night when the car he was travelling in was shot up.

Police reported that Akeel Charles of Henderson Street, Sangre Grande was in a taxi he hired to take him to Carapo when gunmen opened fire on the car.

At about 12.55 am on Thursday, police said they received a call from staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope informing them of two victims who came in with gunshot wounds.

The men were believed to have been shot earlier in the morning and arrived around 12.45 am.

Charles, police said, was shot twice, once to the right temple, and upper left arm. He was declared dead on arrival.

The driver, of La Canoa, Santa Cruz, was shot in the buttocks and is listed in a stable condition.

Police were later informed that around 11.25 pm on Wednesday, the driver was hired by Charles in El Socorro to go to Carapo and then to return to El Socorro.

While driving along Carapo Main Road, a white Nissan B14 passed by and the occupants shot at the car.

After he was shot, the driver drove himself and Charles to the hospital.

Police found several bullet holes in the taxi, two on front fender of driver’s side, seven on driver’s door, and five on right back door. The right-side panel glass was also shattered.

A motive for the shooting was not given.