Security ‘beefed up’ at Caroni License Office after arson attack

The Licensing Authority of TT’s office in Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob

Rishard Khan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says security has been strengthened at the Caroni License Office while officials are assessing if additional security measures are required after an arson attack over the weekend.

The revelation came during Tuesday’s sitting of the Senate where Sinanan responded to a question from opposition senator Wade Mark.

“The License Office at Caroni has armed security 24/7, which conducts periodic and random patrols during the course of the day and night.

“In addition, the compound is outfitted with CCTV cameras to detect instances of wrongdoing.”

He said despite these security mechanisms, the ministry continues to assess whether there should be additional security.

“Currently, an assessment is being done with the assistance of law enforcement agencies with a view to ascertain what additional security may be needed and to make recommendations for the way forward.”

He was unable to give a definitive answer on when these assessments will be concluded.

Asked by Mark if any measures will be taken in the interim to prevent a recurrence, Sinanan said security has been “beefed up.”

“Because this is an active, very active police investigation, I do not want to say more on this topic at this point in time, but security have (sic) been beefed up at the License Office, and very soon, some major announcements will be made.”

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke previously told Newsday the fire occurred at the office’s impound lot around 4 am on Sunday, damaging some 14 vehicles. He said he anticipated investigations would be completed by Tuesday.

Newsday has not been able to reach him since for an update.

However, the Fire Service’s public relations officer, Dexter Hodge, told Newsday that investigations are ongoing.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was deliberate as a concentric burn pattern could be seen coming from one vehicle. He said 16 vehicles were damaged in the blaze, including a motorcycle. He said the overall value of the vehicles is estimated at $720,000, with damages totalling $495,000.