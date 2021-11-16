Second victim of New Grant cutlass attack cremated

News

Arti being performed for murder victim Monica Jagroop who was brutally chopped to death in New Grant on November 7. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Monica Jagroop, the second fatality in a deadly cutlass attack in New Grant, has been cremated.

Neither survivor attended the funeral on Tuesday.

The funeral of Jagroop, the mother of two, 35, took place at the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site in La Romaine. Only a few people were present.

Herfather, Manickchand Jagroop, 72, who was injured in the attack, was said to be recovering at home and not feeling well enough to attend. His wife, Jagroop’s mother Myna, was also absent.

Jagroop’s sister Indra Jagroop, 42, whose left hand was severed in the same attack and reattached, also did not attend.

The officiating pundit, Bishnu Misir, called on mourners always to honour their parents.

“I am sorry that all of this has happened. A lot of things are going on concerning this (deadly attack),” Misir went on. “No one would carry a load of sin for another person, none. If I am wicked, I have to pay for it (deed) at the time of judgment. Understand this: everyone carries his/her own karma.”

Manickhand Jagroop has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital. Indra remains hospitalised. She left the hospital for a few hours on Friday to attend her murdered husband’s funeral in Ste Madeleine.

Anterro Kenneth Mc Queen, 52, also called Terro and Mamoo, the father of her two children, died in the attack. He was buried at the St Clement’s cemetery.

On November 7, the suspect, a 33-year-old relative, went on a rampage at Farmer Trace in New Grant and chopped the four, killing Jagroop and her brother-in-law McQueen and injuring Indra and her father.

Police investigators believe the attack stemmed from a land dispute. But some relatives believe he was drunk, and others believe his actions resulted from two rituals involving an animal sacrifice.

Southern Division police continued to search for the suspect up to Tuesday.