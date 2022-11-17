Second man charged with murder in deadly Pennywise heist

News

FLASHBACK: Police and crime scene investigators near the bullet-riddled van in which two security guards were killed after they were attacked by bandit shortly after leaving the Pennywise Super Centre in La Romaine on September 19. FILE PHOTO –

ANOTHER man has been charged with the murders of security guards Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart of Allied Security Ltd.

Police said Kemo McSween, 26, of Union Hall, San Fernando, who was initially charged with possession of arms and ammunition arising out of the deadly heist, was charged on Wednesday.

Regiment officer Ishmael Salaam, 24, was charged with murdering the two men earlier this month. When he appeared in court Salaam, was alleged to have murdered the two together with others.

It is alleged that on the same date and place, he and other people wounded the guards’ colleague Peola Baptiste, as well as Allister Harris, with the intent to do them grievous bodily harm.

Harris is also a security officer, but works with another company.

Mc Sween was also charged with wounding the two.

Salaam faces an additional charge of robbing Baptiste of $38,000 while using personal violence.

The murder charges follow charges of gun possession and robbery brought in September against four people, including Mc Sween, arising out of the attack.

Christopher Noreiga, 24, and Brent Walcott, 23, both of Ballantyne Street, Five Rivers, Arouca were charged with trafficking in firearms and possession of ammunition. Rennico Khan, 32, of Midas Lane, Corinth Hill Extension, Ste Madeleine, was charged with possessing arms and ammunition. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

On September 19, security officers Peters, 51, Stuart, 49, and Baptiste, 57, were transporting money collected from several businesses on the Pennywise compound when they were ambushed.

Peters and Stuart were killed during the robbery. Baptiste was taken for medical treatment and has had two emergency surgeries since.

Immediately after the deadly robbery, police killed four Fyzabad men involved. They were brothers Kyle and Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough and Deaundre Montrose. The four were cornered at a house in La Romaine and died after a reported shootout with police.