Second man charged in six-year-old’s murder

Kenfentse Simmons, 30, appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of six-year-old Kylie Meloney and shooting with intent at three victims.

Simmons, also known as “Fefe”, of Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, when he appeared in the Sangre Grande First Magistrates’ Court.

His matter was adjourned to February 13.

A police media release said, Kylie, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, was at her family’s home on January 8 when three men dressed in camouflage clothing and armed with guns entered the property. Simmons, and the other assailants, allegedly shot at the house resulting in Kylie and three other occupants being hit. All were taken to the Sangre Grande hospital for treatment, where Kylie died.

The release said a male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, on January 19.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Sgt Radhaykissoon and Acting Cpl James, all of HBI Region Two.

Simmons was charged by Acting Cpl James, on Monday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Aaron London, 25, also of Sangre Grande, was previously charged in connection with the murder on January 16.

London also faces charges of wounding with intent, and possession of firearm and ammunition.