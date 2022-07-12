Second man charged in April murder

News

Koby Hinds, 23, was arrested and charged for the murder of 19-year-old Josiah Maloney in Demerara Road, Wallerfield, in April.

He was also charged for the possession of a gun and ammunition.

More than a month after an Arima man was arrested and charged for the murder of 19-year-old Josiah Maloney, a second suspect was charged for the killing.

A police media release on Monday reported that 23-year-old Koby Hinds was charged with Maloney’s murder and also for the possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and shooting with intent.

He appeared before magistrate Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima Magistrate’s First Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned to August 8.

Maloney was at his Demerara Road, Arima, home on April 14 when two gunmen stormed the house, shooting him several times before running away.

Maloney died at the scene while another person who was in the house at the time was wounded.

Northern Division police arrested Hinds on July 6 and was charged by WPC Theroulde on July 9 after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Reoger Gaspard, SC.

The investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp John, Sgt Stanisclaus and acting Cpl Gordon of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.

The first suspect, 19-year-old labourer Ronaldo Assing was charged on May 25.