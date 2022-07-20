Second consecutive day without covid19 death

News

Image courtesy CDC.

There have been no covid19 related deaths for the second consecutive day this week said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Wednesday.

One death, that of an elderly man, was reported on Monday.

The number of deaths have remained relatively low last week with the highest number being three on July 19. The total number of covid19 related deaths as of Wednesday afternoon was 4,039.

The ministry also reported there were 153 new covid19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between July 18 and July 19.

The number of total active cases is 6,049.

The update reported that 715,015 people were fully vaccinated, while 684,985 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 166,895 booster doses have been administered.

As of Wednesday, there were 159,493 recovered covid19 patients, with eight people being discharged from public health facilities and 144 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria.

The update reported there were 97 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, with 5,952 patients in home self-isolation and no patients in step-down or transition facilities.