Second consecutive day with four covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

THE Health Ministry, on Sunday, reported four covid19 deaths in its daily update. It was the second consecutive day four deaths were reported.

On Saturday, the deceased were identified as two elderly men and two elderly women. They had comorbidities such as cancer, hypertension and cerebrovascular disease.

The deaths reported on Sunday were one elderly man, two elderly women and one young woman. All four had multiple comorbidities including hypertension, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, neurological disease and endocrine disease.

To date, there have been a total of 4,079 covid19 deaths

The ministry reported 202 new cases and an overall total of 7,184 active cases.

A total of 715,939 people have been fully vaccinated against covid19 while 684,061 are not fully vaccinated.

There are 198 patients in hospital.