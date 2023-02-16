Seaview Gardens siblings carving their way into big business Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A number of siblings from Seaview Gardens in St Andrew have pooled their resources and put countless hours of sweat equity into the family business, JAR Enterprise.

JAR Enterprise is a group of companies owned and operated by five siblings and their mom in the community.

The family’s foray into business began when the matriarch, Rose-Marie McKnight, established a chemical business in St Elizabeth to make ends meet back in 2011.

Rose-Marie eventually left St Elizabeth, the home parish of her former husband, and returned to St Andrew with her children after the marriage failed.

Today, her children, now adults, have managed to build a thriving business, each having a responsibility for various arms of the overall enterprise.

They are all committed, the brothers in particular, to build a legacy for their children, having seen their dad walk out on the family.

Young People in Business sat down with two of the siblings of JAR Enterprise, Annice and Mario McKnight.

Annice oversees the administration of the group of companies, while Mario manages the car mart along with a tyre repair and wheel alignment shop.

The other siblings manage a block-making factory and a car wash. Their mother continues to play a part, opting to focus on a fish farm in Hill Run, St Catherine.

Video done by Ramon Lindsay.

NewsAmericasNow.com