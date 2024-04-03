Search under way for 3 missing Rio Claro girls

News

A search was under way up to the morning of April 3 for three teenage girls from Rio Claro who went missing on April 2. They are sisters Kareema Baball, 17, and Kashmera Baball, 13, of Guayaguayare Road and their cousin Akeilla Maniram, 13, of Navet Village.

A search was under way up to the morning of April 3 for three teenage girls from Rio Claro who went missing on April 2.

They are sisters Kareema Baball, 17, and Kashmera Baball, 13, of Guayaguayare Road and their cousin Akeilla Maniram, 13, of Navet Village.

They reportedly left their grandmother’s home at De Malliac Street, Rio Claro, at 5.45 pm on April 2, but never showed up at their homes.

Worried relatives later alerted the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by captain Vallance Rambarat, and Rio Claro police.

On April 3, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray called on the community to unite and support the Babal and Maniram families.

A media statement said the families were gripped with worry and apprehension as they await news on the whereabouts of the three girls.

“The distressing news broke yesterday afternoon when all three girls were reported missing. As a father of three daughters myself, I share a deep concern for the safety and well-being of these young ladies,” Paray said.

“The anguish and uncertainty experienced by their families are unimaginable, and our hearts go out to them during this difficult time.”

A search was under way up to the morning of April 3 for three teenage girls from Rio Claro who went missing on April 2. They are sisters Kareema Baball, 17, and Kashmera Baball, 13, of Guayaguayare Road and their cousin Akeilla Maniram, 13, of Navet Village.

The Opposition MP said he hoped the police were mobilising all available resources and employing every possible avenue to find and ensure the girls’ safe return.

“In times like these, our community of Rio Claro must unite in solidarity and vigilance, extending support to the families affected and aiding the authorities in their efforts to bring these young girls home safely,” he added.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Rio Claro police station at 644- 2332 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or HRST at 799-1453.